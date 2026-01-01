Google antigravity hosting

Deploy apps built with Google Antigravity faster

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
Claim deal
30-day money-back guarantee
google antigravity hosting

One simple price for Google Antigravity hosting

Deploy the apps you build with Google Antigravity on reliable Node.js hosting you can trust. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with confidence.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Ship faster with Google Antigravity workflows

Take what you build in Google Antigravity and move it to production on Node.js hosting without reworking your stack. Push your code, and Hostinger handles the runtime setup so your app starts cleanly and behaves the way you expect. Once itâ€™s live, your project runs on managed infrastructure built for steady uptime and room to grow. That gives you a simpler deployment path and less time spent on server maintenance.
google antigravity hosting

Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.
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Local deployment. Global reach

Google antigravity hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Google antigravity hosting services.
Google Antigravity hosting means deploying the Node.js apps or sites you build with Google Antigravity to a live server environment. It matters because your project needs a runtime, networking, and uptime outside your local machine before anyone else can use it.
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, those server tasks are handled for you, so you can focus on the app built with Google Antigravity instead of server admin.
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. You can keep the repository private while still using push-based deployments.
Each plan has resource limits, so if your app grows beyond them, you may need to upgrade to a larger plan. We do not charge surprise overage fees for normal traffic spikes, but sustained usage that exceeds your plan's capacity can require a higher tier.
If your app is in Git or on another host, push it to GitHub, connect the repo, and deploy on Hostinger. If you're starting from local code, upload it to a repo first, then use the same deployment flow with minimal changes.

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