Google ai studio hosting

Deploy apps built with Google AI Studio in minutes

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
Claim deal
30-day money-back guarantee
google ai studio hosting

Simple pricing for Google AI Studio hosting

Host the apps you build with Google AI Studio on reliable infrastructure designed for production. Every plan includes our 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with confidence.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

From Google AI Studio to live app fast

Take the apps and prototypes you build in Google AI Studio from local testing to a live Node.js environment without changing your workflow. Push your code, and Hostinger handles the runtime and deployment so your project is ready to serve real users with less setup. Once itâ€™s live, your app runs on managed infrastructure designed for steady uptime and room to grow as traffic increases. You spend less time on server maintenance and more time refining the features your stack depends on.
google ai studio hosting

Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

View plans

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.
Get started
Local deployment. Global reach

Google ai studio hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Google ai studio hosting services.
It means deploying the Node.js app or site you built with Google AI Studio to a live server so users can access it. Google AI Studio is a development tool, not something you host directly.
With VPS hosting, you manage the server, OS updates, Node.js version, process manager, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, those platform tasks are handled for you, so you can focus on the app you built.
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. Updates can be deployed from Git the same way as with a public repository.
Plans include defined resource limits, and if your app outgrows them, it can slow down or need a higher plan. We do not add surprise overage fees for normal traffic spikes; if you need more capacity, you upgrade the plan.
Push the app to GitHub, connect the repo in Hostinger, and deploy the branch you want. If it's already running elsewhere, you can point the same codebase here with minimal changes, as long as it matches Node.js hosting requirements.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.