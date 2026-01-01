Google ai studio hosting
Deploy apps built with Google AI Studio in minutes
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple pricing for Google AI Studio hosting
Host the apps you build with Google AI Studio on reliable infrastructure designed for production. Every plan includes our 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with confidence.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
From Google AI Studio to live app fast
Take the apps and prototypes you build in Google AI Studio from local testing to a live Node.js environment without changing your workflow. Push your code, and Hostinger handles the runtime and deployment so your project is ready to serve real users with less setup. Once itâ€™s live, your app runs on managed infrastructure designed for steady uptime and room to grow as traffic increases. You spend less time on server maintenance and more time refining the features your stack depends on.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Google ai studio hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Google ai studio hosting services.
What does Google AI Studio hosting mean for a Node.js app built with it?
It means deploying the Node.js app or site you built with Google AI Studio to a live server so users can access it. Google AI Studio is a development tool, not something you host directly.
How is google ai studio hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With VPS hosting, you manage the server, OS updates, Node.js version, process manager, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, those platform tasks are handled for you, so you can focus on the app you built.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository with my Google AI Studio project?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. Updates can be deployed from Git the same way as with a public repository.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for apps built with Google AI Studio?
Plans include defined resource limits, and if your app outgrows them, it can slow down or need a higher plan. We do not add surprise overage fees for normal traffic spikes; if you need more capacity, you upgrade the plan.
How do I move a Google AI Studio app from local development or another host?
Push the app to GitHub, connect the repo in Hostinger, and deploy the branch you want. If it's already running elsewhere, you can point the same codebase here with minimal changes, as long as it matches Node.js hosting requirements.