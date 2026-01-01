Github copilot hosting
Deploy apps built with GitHub Copilot, faster
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One price, no hidden fees
Deploy the apps you build with GitHub Copilot on reliable hosting you can trust. Every plan includes our 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with confidence.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Ship Copilot-built apps without friction
Take what you build with GitHub Copilot and deploy it on Node.js hosting without extra setup. Your code ships as a working app or site, with a simple path from local development to production. Once itâ€™s live, your project runs on managed infrastructure built for Node.js apps, so you spend less time on server maintenance and more time shipping updates. You get the reliability and headroom to keep your stack steady as traffic grows.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Github copilot hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Github copilot hosting services.
What does GitHub Copilot hosting mean?
It means hosting the Node.js app you built with GitHub Copilot so it can run in production and serve real users. GitHub Copilot helps you write the code, but Hostinger runs the app, manages the runtime, and keeps it available online.
How is GitHub Copilot hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the server, Node.js setup, updates, and process management yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, those parts are handled for you, so github copilot hosting is closer to deploy-and-run than full server administration.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. You can keep using private repos for source control and push updates normally.
What happens if my GitHub Copilot-built app gets a lot of traffic?
Your app keeps running, but plan limits still apply, so sustained high traffic can require an upgrade. We do not charge surprise overage fees for traffic spikes, but you should choose a plan that matches your expected usage.
How do I move an app from local development or another host?
Push the app to GitHub, connect the repository in Hostinger, and deploy. If you're moving from another host, update any environment variables, database settings, and domain records, then test the production build.