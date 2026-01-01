Gatsby hosting
Deploy Gatsby sites in minutes, not hours
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple pricing for Gatsby hosting
Host your Gatsby app with confidence on reliable Node.js hosting built for production. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Built for Gatsby performance
Deploy your Gatsby site on Node.js hosting without extra setup. Push your code, and your static pages and app logic are served from a runtime thatâ€™s ready for modern JavaScript projects. Your project stays on managed infrastructure with the uptime and scaling handled for you. That means fewer deployment tasks to manage and more time building features your users can actually see.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Gatsby hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Gatsby hosting services.
What is Gatsby hosting, and why does it matter for production sites?
Gatsby hosting means deploying a Gatsby app or site to a runtime that serves the generated frontend and supports the Node.js parts your project may need. It matters because production hosting handles uptime, scaling, and deployment, so you do not have to run everything from your local machine.
How is Gatsby hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the server, Node.js version, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With managed Gatsby hosting, the platform handles the runtime and deployment flow for you, so you can focus on the app instead of server setup.
Can I deploy a Gatsby app from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repository, and deploy from the branch you want to use. Updates can be deployed from future pushes the same way as with a public repo.
Are there traffic limits or extra fees for Gatsby hosting?
There are plan limits for resources and traffic, and if a project outgrows them you need to upgrade instead of paying random overage fees. Check the plan details for the current limits before you launch at scale.
How do I move a Gatsby site from local development or another host?
Connect the Gatsby project from your Git repository or upload the build source, then deploy it in Hostinger. If you are moving from another host, update your environment variables and domain settings, then verify the build and runtime match your current setup.