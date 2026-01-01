Framer hosting
Deploy Framer projects with faster, simpler hosting
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple Framer hosting, one clear price
Host the apps and sites you build with Framer on reliable infrastructure you can trust. Every plan includes our 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with confidence.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
From Framer ideas to live sites
Turn your Framer project into a live Node.js app without adding deployment friction. Push your code, and Hostinger handles the runtime and setup so your site or app goes from local build to production with less manual work. Your project runs on managed infrastructure built for steady uptime and predictable performance as traffic changes. That gives you a simpler path to keep shipping updates without spending time on server maintenance.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Framer hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Framer hosting services.
What is framer hosting and why do I need it?
Framer hosting means deploying the Node.js apps or sites you build with Framer to a live server so users can reach them. It matters because local or preview builds are not production hosting, and you still need a runtime, uptime, and a public URL.
How is framer hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js runtime, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, that server management is handled for you, so you can focus on the app built with Framer instead of maintaining infrastructure.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository for my Framer project?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. After that, updates can be deployed from the same repository without making it public.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Framer hosting?
Plans have resource limits, and if your app exceeds them you may need to upgrade. We do not charge surprise overage fees for normal traffic spikes, but sustained usage beyond the plan limits should be moved to a larger plan.
How do I move my Framer app from local or another host to Hostinger?
Push your project to GitHub, connect the repo in Hostinger, and deploy the branch you want. If you're moving from another host, point your domain to the new app after deployment and verify your environment variables and build settings.