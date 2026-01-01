Fastify hosting
Deploy Fastify apps in minutes, not hours
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple Fastify pricing, no hidden fees
Host your Fastify app with confidence on reliable Node.js hosting built for production. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Fastify hosting without the bottlenecks
Deploy your Fastify app with a setup that keeps the path from code to production simple. Push your project, start the Node.js runtime, and run APIs or websites without spending time on custom server configuration. Your app stays on managed hosting built for reliability, so traffic growth and routine maintenance are handled with less manual work. That gives you a cleaner deployment process and more time to focus on the routes, logic, and features that matter.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Fastify hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Fastify hosting services.
What is fastify hosting and why do I need it?
Fastify hosting means running a Fastify app on a server environment that supports Node.js, dependencies, and your app's startup process. It matters because your code needs a place to run continuously, handle requests, and stay reachable in production.
How is fastify hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, process manager, reverse proxy, and updates yourself. With our Node.js hosting for Fastify, those server-level tasks are handled for you, so you deploy the app without managing the full machine.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository for my Fastify app?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repository, and deploy from the branch you want. Updates can then be pulled from Git just like with a public repo.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Fastify apps?
Plans include defined resource limits, so if your Fastify app grows beyond them, you may need to upgrade. We do not charge surprise overage fees for normal usage, but sustained traffic above your plan's capacity can affect performance.
How do I move my Fastify app from local or another host?
Push your Fastify project to GitHub or upload it, then connect it to Hostinger and set the start command and environment variables. If your app already runs locally with Node.js, the deployment flow is usually straightforward.