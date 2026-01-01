Expressjs hosting
Run Express.js apps in production with ease
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple Express.js hosting, clear monthly pricing
Run Express.js apps and APIs on reliable infrastructure, with the confidence to deploy knowing every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Run Express.js APIs without bottlenecks
Deploy your Express.js APIs and web apps without spending time on server setup. Push your code, and our Node.js hosting gives you a simple path to production, so routing, middleware, and request handling work the way your project expects. Your app runs on managed infrastructure built for steady uptime and predictable performance. That means less time on maintenance and more time shipping features, even as traffic grows.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Expressjs hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Expressjs hosting services.
What is Express.js hosting, and why do I need it?
Express.js hosting is a runtime environment for deploying and running Express apps on a live server. It matters because your app needs Node.js, process handling, and network access configured correctly before users can reach it.
How is Express.js hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, security updates, and process manager yourself. With Hostinger's Node.js hosting, that server setup is handled for you, so expressjs hosting is focused on your app, not server administration.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository to Hostinger?
Yes. You can connect your GitHub account, authorize access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. Updates can then be pulled automatically from that repository.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Express.js apps?
If your app exceeds the resources included in your plan, performance can be affected and you may need to upgrade. Hostinger does not charge surprise overage fees for traffic spikes on Node.js hosting.
How do I move an Express.js app from local development or another host?
You can deploy from a Git repo or upload your app, set the Node.js version and start command, and point your domain to it. If your app already runs locally, the move is usually just a config and deployment step, not a rewrite.