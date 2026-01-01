Docusaurus hosting

Deploy Docusaurus sites in minutes, not hours

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
Claim deal
30-day money-back guarantee
docusaurus hosting

Simple pricing for Docusaurus hosting

Host your Docusaurus site with confidence on reliable Node.js hosting built for production. Every plan includes our 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Built for Docusaurus docs that scale

Deploy your Docusaurus site on Node.js hosting without extra setup work. Push your docs app, and Hostinger handles the runtime so your content site is ready to serve pages with a simple, familiar workflow. Your project also runs on managed infrastructure built for reliability, so you spend less time on server maintenance and more time updating content. That gives your team a stable home for documentation that can keep up as your site grows.
docusaurus hosting

Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.
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Local deployment. Global reach

Docusaurus hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Docusaurus hosting services.
Docusaurus hosting means deploying a site built with Docusaurus to a live Node.js environment so people can access it online. It matters because your docs, blog, or project site needs a server runtime and stable deployment process, not just local development.
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, process startup, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting for docusaurus hosting, the runtime and deployment setup are managed for you, so you focus on the site instead of server maintenance.
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. After that, pushes to that branch can trigger updates the same way as with a public repo.
Traffic is tied to the limits of your hosting plan, and if your Docusaurus site grows beyond them, you may need to upgrade. We do not hide overage fees behind vague wording, so check the plan limits before launch.
Put the site in a Git repository, connect it to Hostinger, and deploy the branch that contains your production build. If you're migrating from another host, point your domain after deployment and verify the build settings match your existing setup.

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