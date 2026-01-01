Docusaurus hosting
Deploy Docusaurus sites in minutes, not hours
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple pricing for Docusaurus hosting
Host your Docusaurus site with confidence on reliable Node.js hosting built for production. Every plan includes our 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Built for Docusaurus docs that scale
Deploy your Docusaurus site on Node.js hosting without extra setup work. Push your docs app, and Hostinger handles the runtime so your content site is ready to serve pages with a simple, familiar workflow. Your project also runs on managed infrastructure built for reliability, so you spend less time on server maintenance and more time updating content. That gives your team a stable home for documentation that can keep up as your site grows.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Docusaurus hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Docusaurus hosting services.
What is Docusaurus hosting?
Docusaurus hosting means deploying a site built with Docusaurus to a live Node.js environment so people can access it online. It matters because your docs, blog, or project site needs a server runtime and stable deployment process, not just local development.
How is Docusaurus hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, process startup, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting for docusaurus hosting, the runtime and deployment setup are managed for you, so you focus on the site instead of server maintenance.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository with Docusaurus?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. After that, pushes to that branch can trigger updates the same way as with a public repo.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Docusaurus sites?
Traffic is tied to the limits of your hosting plan, and if your Docusaurus site grows beyond them, you may need to upgrade. We do not hide overage fees behind vague wording, so check the plan limits before launch.
How do I move my Docusaurus site from local development or another host?
Put the site in a Git repository, connect it to Hostinger, and deploy the branch that contains your production build. If you're migrating from another host, point your domain after deployment and verify the build settings match your existing setup.