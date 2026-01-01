Cursor hosting

Deploy apps built with Cursor AI in minutes

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
Claim deal
30-day money-back guarantee
cursor hosting

Simple pricing, no hidden fees

Deploy the apps you build with Cursor AI on reliable hosting you can trust. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with confidence.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Ship what you build in Cursor AI, faster

Take the apps you build with Cursor AI from local files to a live Node.js environment without changing your workflow. Push your code, and Hostinger handles the setup so your project is ready to run with less friction and fewer deployment steps. Once itâ€™s live, your app runs on managed infrastructure built for Node.js workloads, with uptime and scaling covered for you. That gives you a simpler path from prototype to production, while you stay focused on the code in your editor.
cursor hosting

Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

View plans

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.
Get started
Local deployment. Global reach

Cursor hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Cursor hosting services.
It means deploying the Node.js app you build in Cursor AI to a live server where users can access it. This matters because Cursor AI helps you write code, but hosting is what keeps the app running in production.
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js runtime, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger's Node.js hosting, that server work is handled for you, so you can focus on the app built in Cursor AI.
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repository, and deploy from the branch you want. You can keep the repo private throughout the process.
Your plan includes a set amount of resources, and if your app grows beyond them, you'll need to upgrade. We do not charge surprise overage fees for traffic spikes, but sustained higher usage may require a larger plan.
Push your project to GitHub or upload the code, then connect it to Hostinger and deploy the Node.js app. If you're moving from another host, point the same app settings, environment variables, and build commands at the new deployment.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.