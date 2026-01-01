Ship what you build in Cursor AI, faster

Take the apps you build with Cursor AI from local files to a live Node.js environment without changing your workflow. Push your code, and Hostinger handles the setup so your project is ready to run with less friction and fewer deployment steps. Once itâ€™s live, your app runs on managed infrastructure built for Node.js workloads, with uptime and scaling covered for you. That gives you a simpler path from prototype to production, while you stay focused on the code in your editor.