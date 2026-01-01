continue.dev hosting

Ship what you build with Continue.dev faster

Take what you build with Continue.dev from prototype to production without changing your workflow. Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting gives your app a simple path from local development to a live environment, so you can deploy the project youâ€™ve been refining and keep working in the stack you know. Once itâ€™s live, your app runs on managed infrastructure built for Node.js, with reliable uptime and room to handle growing traffic. That means less time on server setup and maintenance, and more time shipping features and improving the product.