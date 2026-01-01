Claude code hosting
Deploy apps built with Claude Code in minutes
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple pricing for Claude Code hosting
Deploy the apps you build with Claude Code on reliable hosting you can trust. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with confidence.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Ship Claude Code builds to production faster
Take the apps and prototypes you build with Claude Code from local development to production without changing your workflow. Push your Node.js project, and Hostinger handles the runtime and deployment so your app is ready to serve users without extra setup. Once itâ€™s live, your project runs on managed infrastructure built for steady uptime and room to grow. That means less time maintaining servers and more time refining the code and features you already shipped.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Claude code hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Claude code hosting services.
What is Claude Code hosting, and why do I need it?
Claude Code hosting means deploying the Node.js apps you build with Claude Code to a live server so other people can use them. It matters because code generation is not the same as production hosting - you still need runtime, process management, and network access.
How is Claude Code hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js, updates, and app processes yourself. With Hostinger's Node.js hosting for Claude Code hosting, the platform handles the server layer, so you can focus on the app and deployment flow instead of system administration.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you choose. Updates can be pulled from the same repository without making the code public.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees if my app gets busy?
Your plan has fixed resource limits, and if traffic grows beyond them, the app can slow down or need a larger plan. We do not add surprise overage fees for extra visits, but you should upgrade before sustained high load affects performance.
How do I move an app built with Claude Code from local development or another host?
Push the project to GitHub, connect the repository, and deploy on Hostinger. If you're moving from another host, update any environment variables and domain settings, then test the app after the first deployment.