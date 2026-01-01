From Bolt.new idea to live app

Take the app or site you build in Bolt.new from prototype to production without changing your workflow. Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting gives you a straightforward path to deploy your project, so you can move from generated code to a live app with less setup. Once itâ€™s live, your app runs on managed infrastructure built for Node.js, with uptime and scaling handled for you. That means less time dealing with server maintenance and more time refining the product your users actually see.