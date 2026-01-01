Bolt hosting

Deploy apps built with Bolt.new in minutes

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
Claim deal
30-day money-back guarantee
bolt hosting

Simple pricing, no hidden fees

Deploy the apps you build with Bolt.new on reliable hosting you can trust. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with confidence.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

From Bolt.new idea to live app

Take the app or site you build in Bolt.new from prototype to production without changing your workflow. Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting gives you a straightforward path to deploy your project, so you can move from generated code to a live app with less setup. Once itâ€™s live, your app runs on managed infrastructure built for Node.js, with uptime and scaling handled for you. That means less time dealing with server maintenance and more time refining the product your users actually see.
bolt hosting

Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.
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Local deployment. Global reach

Bolt hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Bolt hosting services.
It means deploying the Node.js app you built in Bolt.new to a live server so real users can access it. This gives your project a stable runtime, managed infrastructure, and a public URL instead of leaving it as a local prototype.
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, process manager, security updates, and reverse proxy yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, those server tasks are handled for you, so you can focus on the app built with Bolt.new.
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy the branch you want. Updates can then be pushed through Git just like any other connected project.
There are plan limits for resources and traffic, and if your app grows beyond them you may need to upgrade. We do not add surprise overage fees for normal usage, but sustained high traffic should be matched to a larger plan.
Push the project to GitHub, connect the repo in Hostinger, and deploy it on Node.js hosting. If you're coming from another host, you can usually keep the same code and only adjust environment variables, build commands, or startup settings.

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