From Base44 idea to live app, fast

Take the apps and prototypes you build with Base44 from idea to live deployment without changing how you work. Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting gives you a straightforward path to production, so your project can move off the local environment and into a setup thatâ€™s ready for real users. Once itâ€™s running, your app stays on managed infrastructure with the uptime and scaling handled for you. That means less time dealing with server tasks and more time refining features, fixing bugs, and shipping updates.