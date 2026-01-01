Base44 hosting
Deploy apps built with Base44 in minutes
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple pricing for Base44 hosting
Deploy the apps you build with Base44 on reliable hosting you can trust. Every plan includes our 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with confidence.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
From Base44 idea to live app, fast
Take the apps and prototypes you build with Base44 from idea to live deployment without changing how you work. Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting gives you a straightforward path to production, so your project can move off the local environment and into a setup thatâ€™s ready for real users. Once itâ€™s running, your app stays on managed infrastructure with the uptime and scaling handled for you. That means less time dealing with server tasks and more time refining features, fixing bugs, and shipping updates.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Base44 hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Base44 hosting services.
What is base44 hosting for apps built with Base44?
It means deploying the Node.js app you built with Base44 to a live server so users can access it. Base44 hosting matters because your app needs a production runtime, public URL, and managed infrastructure outside your local machine.
How is base44 hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, those server tasks are handled for you so you can focus on the app built with Base44.
Can I deploy a Base44 project from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repository, and deploy from the branch you want to run. Updates can then be deployed from the same repo as you push changes.
What happens if my Base44 app gets more traffic than my plan allows?
If your app exceeds the included resources, performance can slow down and you may need a higher plan. We do not hide overage fees for Node.js hosting, so check your plan limits before launch if you expect traffic spikes.
How do I move a Base44 app from local development or another host?
Deploy the app from your GitHub repo or upload the project files, then set the environment variables and start command in Hostinger. If you're migrating from another host, point your domain to the new app after verification.