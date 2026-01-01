Angular hosting
Deploy Angular apps with Node.js hosting that scales with you
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple pricing for Angular hosting
Host your Angular app on reliable infrastructure built for production. If itâ€™s not the right fit, our 30-day money-back guarantee gives you peace of mind.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Built for Angular app performance
Deploy your Angular app on Node.js hosting without extra server setup. Push your project, and Hostinger handles the runtime and deployment flow so your built site or app goes live with less friction. Your application runs on managed infrastructure designed to stay reliable as traffic changes, so you spend less time on maintenance and more time shipping updates. That gives you a simpler path from code to production, with hosting that stays out of the way.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Angular hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Angular hosting services.
What is Angular hosting, and why do I need it?
Angular hosting is the production environment where the Node.js app or site you built with Angular runs for real users. It matters because you need a server that can handle deployment, runtime dependencies, routing, and uptime outside your local machine.
How is Angular hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, process management, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, the platform handles the server layer so you can deploy your Angular app without maintaining the whole machine.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository for my Angular app?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, authorize access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. Updates can be pulled from the same private repository after each push.
What happens if my Angular site gets more traffic than my plan allows?
If traffic grows beyond your plan's limits, requests may be restricted or performance can degrade until you upgrade. Hostinger does not hide this behind unclear overage billing; capacity is tied to the plan you choose.
How do I move an Angular app from local development or another host?
Push your project to GitHub or import the existing code, then connect the repo in Hostinger and deploy. If you're moving from another host, point your domain to the new app after deployment and verify environment variables and build settings.