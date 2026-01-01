Attract guests who expect the very best with a .villas domain
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About the .villas domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .villas domain
What is a .villas domain?
Generic TLD for villas, vacation homes and property sites; open for general registration with no special eligibility limits. Often used by real estate, hospitality and rental businesses.
Who is a .villas domain for?
A .villas domain works well for villa rentals, luxury property managers, travel agents, and hospitality businesses that want a clear, memorable web address for upscale stays and property listings.
Why choose a .villas domain?
A .villas domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and makes your brand easier to recognize. It gives your online presence a clear, memorable structure that works well across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .villas
TLD
.villas
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₱11.23
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.villas domain FAQs
What does a .villas domain mean?
.villas is a domain extension linked to villas, holiday homes, and related property listings. Today, it’s commonly used by real estate businesses, rental sites, and location-based brands.
Is a .villas domain trusted?
Yes. .villas is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally on websites, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site behind it than on the extension itself.
Is a .villas a good domain?
Yes, if your website is about villas, vacation rentals, or property services. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .villas domain or .com domain?
Choose .villas if you want a name that clearly matches a villa-related business or project. Choose .com if you want the broadest recognition and a domain that many users type first.
Who can register a .villas domain?
Anyone can register a .villas domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements for most registrants.
Are there restrictions on .villas domains?
The main rules are standard domain rules: the name must use allowed characters and meet length limits. Reserved names may be blocked by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for the extension.
How much does a .villas domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .villas domain costs ₱719 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱4,089/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.