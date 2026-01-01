Help more people find their match with a .singles domain
₱2,319/yr₱479/1st yearFor first year
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About the .singles domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .singles domain
What is a .singles domain?
.singles is a generic TLD with no special eligibility restrictions. It is often used for dating, matchmaking, and solo-lifestyle sites, but any individual or business can register it.
Who is a .singles domain for?
A .singles domain works well for dating platforms, matchmaking services, relationship coaches, and solo lifestyle projects that want a clear, memorable web address. It suits niche sites and growing communities.
Why choose a .singles domain?
A .singles domain helps make your website’s purpose clear at a glance, which can improve recognition and reduce confusion. It also gives you a concise, memorable web address that works well across sites, email, and marketing.
Domain information for .singles
TLD
.singles
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₱11.23
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.singles domain FAQs
What does a .singles domain mean?
A .singles domain suggests a site for single people, dating, or relationship-focused content. It was created as a generic extension, but today people mainly use it for personal profiles or matchmaking services.
Is a .singles domain trusted?
Yes. .singles is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search results. Trust also depends on the site itself, not just the extension.
Is a .singles a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about dating, matchmaking, or single lifestyles. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .singles domain or .com domain?
Choose .singles if you want a clear match for a dating or singles-focused brand, or if the .com name you want is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the broadest familiarity and a more general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .singles domain?
Anyone can register a .singles domain. There are no special eligibility requirements for individuals or businesses.
Are there restrictions on .singles domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must use allowed characters and cannot be a reserved or blocked registry name.
How much does a .singles domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .singles domain costs ₱479 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱2,319/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.