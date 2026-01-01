Register your .sh domain name
₱3,739/yr₱2,079/1st yearFor first year
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About the .sh domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .sh domain
What is a .sh domain?
.sh is the country-code top-level domain for Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha. It’s often used more broadly for creative or short brand names, with registrations managed under local rules.
Who is a .sh domain for?
A .sh domain works well for tech startups, short-form project sites, and teams building shell scripts or developer tools. It’s a practical fit for brands that want a short, memorable web address.
Why choose a .sh domain?
A .sh domain helps make your web address short, clear, and easy to remember. It can support stronger brand recognition, look professional in links and email, and stay flexible as your online presence grows.
Domain information for .sh
TLD
.sh
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.sh domain FAQs
What does a .sh domain mean?
A .sh domain is the country-code extension for Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha. Today, it’s also used as a short, memorable web address for brands, projects, and personal sites.
Is a .sh domain trusted?
Yes. A .sh domain is a valid top-level domain, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is managed through an official registry, which helps keep it recognized and usable.
Is a .sh a good domain?
Yes, if you want a short, flexible name or a creative match for a brand. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .sh domain or .com domain?
Choose .sh if you want a shorter or more distinctive name, especially when your preferred .com is taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Who can register a .sh domain?
Anyone can register a .sh domain. It is open to individuals and businesses, with no general residency or local presence requirement.
Are there restrictions on .sh domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply, such as valid length and allowed characters. Reserved or premium names may also be unavailable, depending on the registry.
How much does a .sh domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .sh domain costs ₱2,079 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱3,739/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.