Publish content your readers trust with a .report domain
₱1,719/yr₱419/1st yearFor first year
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About the .report domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .report domain
What is a .report domain?
.report is a generic top-level domain with no known registration restrictions. It is commonly used for reports, research, business updates, and published analysis.
Who is a .report domain for?
.report domains work well for journalists, analysts, consultants, and research teams who need a clear, professional home for reporting, insights, and data-led content. They also suit project updates and internal documentation.
Why choose a .report domain?
A .report domain helps visitors understand your site’s focus quickly and supports a clear, professional online presence. It can improve recognition across web pages, email, and marketing while staying flexible as your business grows.
Domain information for .report
TLD
.report
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.report domain FAQs
What does a .report domain mean?
A .report domain is a generic web address ending often used for reports, news, findings, or updates. It was created for clearer naming, but today it’s mainly used to show a site is about reporting or documentation.
Is a .report domain trusted?
Yes. .report is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website’s content and security than on the ending.
Is a .report a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about reports, analysis, or publishing updates. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so useful content and relevance matter more than the TLD.
Should I choose a .report domain or .com domain?
Choose .report if you want a name that clearly matches a reporting or documentation site, especially when the .com version is taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest default recognition.
Who can register a .report domain?
Anyone can register a .report domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements for people or businesses.
Are there restrictions on .report domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. Names must use allowed characters, and some reserved names may be unavailable because the registry blocks them.
How much does a .report domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .report domain costs ₱419 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱1,719/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.