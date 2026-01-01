Create a space to remember and celebrate a life with a .memorial domain
₱3,559/yr₱2,429/1st yearFor first year
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About the .memorial domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .memorial domain
What is a .memorial domain?
A new generic TLD for memorial and tribute sites, .memorial is open for general registration and is often used for remembrance pages, obituaries, and commemorative projects.
Who is a .memorial domain for?
A .memorial domain works well for funeral homes, memorial services, charities, and families creating tribute pages. It helps honor loved ones, share memories, and present a respectful online space.
Why choose a .memorial domain?
A .memorial domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear communication across websites, emails, and marketing as your project grows.
Domain information for .memorial
TLD
.memorial
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₱11.23
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.memorial domain FAQs
What does a .memorial domain mean?
A .memorial domain is commonly used for tribute sites, remembrance pages, and memorial services. It signals that the site is about honoring a person, event, or legacy.
Is a .memorial domain trusted?
Yes. .memorial is a valid top-level domain, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other extensions. It is run through an official registry system.
Is a .memorial a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about remembrance, tributes, or memorial services. Search engines treat .memorial the same as other domains for SEO, so content and relevance matter more.
Should I choose a .memorial domain or .com domain?
Choose .memorial if the site is focused on honoring someone or offering memorial-related services. Choose .com if you want a more general extension that many people expect first.
Who can register a .memorial domain?
Anyone can register a .memorial domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements for most buyers.
Are there restrictions on .memorial domains?
There are no major special-use restrictions, but the name must follow standard domain rules. That means no spaces, and the chosen label must be allowed by the registry.
How much does a .memorial domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .memorial domain costs ₱2,429 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱3,559/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.