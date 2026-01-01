Celebrate Irish culture and community with a .irish domain
₱1,549/yr₱359/1st yearFor first year
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About the .irish domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .irish domain
What is a .irish domain?
.irish is a sponsored generic top-level domain for Irish people, culture, and businesses. It’s open for broad use, with no general residency requirement, and is often used for Irish identity-focused websites.
Who is a .irish domain for?
.irish domains work well for Irish businesses, community groups, cultural projects, tourism brands, and personal sites that want a clear Irish identity and local relevance.
Why choose a .irish domain?
A .irish domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear branding, works well across websites and email, and stays flexible as your business grows.
Domain information for .irish
TLD
.irish
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₱11.23
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.irish domain FAQs
What does a .irish domain mean?
.irish is a geographic domain extension linked to Ireland and Irish identity. It is commonly used by people, businesses, and projects that want a clear Irish connection online.
Is a .irish domain trusted?
Yes. .irish is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is recognized like other real domain endings.
Is a .irish a good domain?
Yes, if your site serves an Irish audience or reflects Irish culture, places, or services. Search engines treat it the same as other domains, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .irish domain or .com domain?
Choose .irish if you want a name that signals Irish relevance or helps match a local audience. Choose .com if you want the most familiar global option or need broader recognition.
Who can register a .irish domain?
Anyone can register a .irish domain. There is no residency or citizenship requirement, so it is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations worldwide.
Are there restrictions on .irish domains?
Standard domain rules still apply, including valid characters and a domain name length of 1 to 63 characters. Reserved or blocked names may also be unavailable if the registry keeps them off the market.
How much does a .irish domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .irish domain costs ₱359 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱1,549/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.