Reach German property buyers with a .immobilien domain
₱2,609/yr₱539/1st yearFor first year
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About the .immobilien domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .immobilien domain
What is a .immobilien domain?
.immobilien is a generic top-level domain for real estate. It means “property” in German and is commonly used by agencies, brokers, and property-related sites in German-speaking markets.
Who is a .immobilien domain for?
A .immobilien domain works well for real estate agents, property developers, brokers, and rental services who want a clear, industry-specific web address. It’s a practical fit for listings, local markets, and growing property businesses.
Why choose a .immobilien domain?
A .immobilien domain helps visitors understand your site at a glance and supports clear, location-agnostic branding for property businesses. It can improve recognition across websites, email, and marketing as your presence grows.
Domain information for .immobilien
TLD
.immobilien
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₱11.23
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.immobilien domain FAQs
What does a .immobilien domain mean?
A .immobilien domain is linked to the German word for real estate. It’s commonly used by property agencies, brokers, and landlords to show what their website is about.
Is a .immobilien domain trusted?
Yes. A .immobilien domain is a valid top-level domain with its own registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and business behind it.
Is a .immobilien a good domain?
Yes, if your site is focused on real estate or property services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the domain ending.
Should I choose a .immobilien domain or .com domain?
Choose .immobilien if you want a clear real-estate-focused name and your audience understands the term. Choose .com if you want the broadest recognition or your preferred .immobilien name is not available.
Who can register a .immobilien domain?
The .immobilien domain is open to anyone. You do not need to live in a certain country or prove a connection to real estate.
Are there restrictions on .immobilien domains?
Yes, normal domain naming rules apply, such as using allowed characters and staying within length limits. Some names may also be reserved by the registry and cannot be registered.
How much does a .immobilien domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .immobilien domain costs ₱539 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱2,609/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.