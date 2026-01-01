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About the .express domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .express domain
What is a .express domain?
.express is a generic top-level domain for general public registration. It has no known eligibility restrictions and is often used for fast, service-oriented, or delivery-focused brands and projects.
Who is a .express domain for?
.express works well for delivery services, logistics brands, transport startups, and fast-moving projects that want a clear, speed-focused web address. It also suits teams highlighting quick service or streamlined operations.
Why choose a .express domain?
A .express domain helps visitors understand your website quickly and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your site, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .express
TLD
.express
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₱11.23
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.express domain FAQs
What does a .express domain mean?
.express is a generic top-level domain that suggests speed, delivery, or quick service. It’s commonly used by brands, projects, and services that want a fast-moving or modern web address.
Is a .express domain trusted?
Yes. .express is a valid top-level domain in the DNS, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is managed through an official registry like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .express a good domain?
Yes, if your name, service, or brand fits a fast, direct, or delivery-focused message. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .express domain or .com domain?
Choose .express if you want a more specific name that matches your brand or if your .com option is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Who can register a .express domain?
Anyone can register a .express domain. There are no special local, professional, or membership requirements.
Are there restrictions on .express domains?
Standard domain naming rules apply, such as allowed characters, length limits, and avoiding spaces. Some names may also be reserved by the registry or unavailable because they are already registered.
How much does a .express domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .express domain costs ₱599 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱2,669/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.