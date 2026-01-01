Reach more patients with a .doctor domain
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About the .doctor domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .doctor domain
What is a .doctor domain?
.doctor is a generic top-level domain for medical professionals, clinics, and health-related sites. It’s widely used as a clear signal of medical focus, and some registries may require registrants to meet eligibility or licensing rules.
Who is a .doctor domain for?
A .doctor domain works well for physicians, clinics, telehealth providers, medical consultants, and healthcare educators who want a clear, professional online identity. It suits both local practices and wider medical services.
Why choose a .doctor domain?
A .doctor domain helps make your website purpose clear at a glance and supports a more memorable brand name. It can also improve consistency across your site, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .doctor
TLD
.doctor
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₱11.23
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.doctor domain FAQs
What does a .doctor domain mean?
A .doctor domain signals a medical or healthcare focus. Today it’s commonly used by doctors, clinics, and health services to make the site’s purpose clear at a glance.
Is a .doctor domain trusted?
Yes. .doctor is a valid generic top-level domain, and it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other TLDs. It is managed under the ICANN domain system.
Is a .doctor a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about medical care, health advice, or a professional practice. Search engines treat it like other domains for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .doctor domain or .com domain?
Choose .doctor if you want the web address to show a clear medical focus or if your preferred name is unavailable on .com. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Who can register a .doctor domain?
Anyone can register a .doctor domain. It is open to individuals and businesses, with no general eligibility check at registration.
Are there restrictions on .doctor domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must use valid characters, cannot be a reserved or blocked name, and some registries may apply policy checks to prevent misuse.
How much does a .doctor domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .doctor domain costs ₱539 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱8,009/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.