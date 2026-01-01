Get more orders with a .delivery domain

4,269/yr359/1st year
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For first year
.delivery

About the .delivery domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .delivery domain

What is a .delivery domain?

.delivery is a generic top-level domain (gTLD) with no special eligibility restrictions. It’s commonly used by logistics, courier, and e-commerce businesses, though any registrant can usually register one.

Who is a .delivery domain for?

A .delivery domain works well for courier services, food delivery brands, logistics teams, and local distributors who want to make their service clear at a glance. It’s a practical fit for businesses focused on fast, reliable fulfillment.

Why choose a .delivery domain?

A .delivery domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear naming for sites, emails, and marketing, and scales well as your business grows.

Domain information for .delivery

TLD
.delivery
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₱11.23

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.delivery domain FAQs

A .delivery domain signals that a site is about delivering goods, food, or services. It is commonly used by courier companies, logistics brands, and local businesses that want the web address to match their service.
Yes. .delivery is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust still depends on the website itself and how it is used.
Yes, if your brand or service is clearly connected to delivery. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content, links, and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .delivery if you want a name that immediately shows your service and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the broadest familiar extension for a general audience.
Anyone can register a .delivery domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special membership or location requirements.
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. You must use a valid name that is not reserved or abusive, and the registry may block some names.
At Hostinger, a .delivery domain costs ₱359 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱4,269/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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