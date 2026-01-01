Find students and fans with a .dance domain

1,899/yr659/1st year
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.dance

About the .dance domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .dance domain

What is a .dance domain?

.dance is a generic top-level domain for dance-related sites, created in ICANN’s new gTLD program. It’s generally open to anyone, with no special eligibility rules.

Who is a .dance domain for?

A .dance domain works well for dance studios, instructors, event organizers, and performers who want a clear, memorable online identity. It’s a good fit for class sites, portfolios, and promotion.

Why choose a .dance domain?

A .dance domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It offers a clear, professional web address that supports trust across websites, email, and marketing as your presence grows.

Domain information for .dance

TLD
.dance
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₱11.23

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
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.dance domain FAQs

A .dance domain is a web address ending used for dance-related sites, such as schools, studios, events, or performers. It was created for a specific topic, but today it’s commonly used for any dance-focused project.
Yes. .dance is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works like other domain extensions in browsers and email. Search engines can crawl it normally, too.
Yes, if your site is about dance or your brand is built around that theme. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .dance if you want a clear, topic-based address that matches a dance site and is easier to find available names. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader business identity.
Anyone can register a .dance domain. It is not limited to a specific country, profession, or membership group.
Standard domain rules apply, such as using valid characters and avoiding names that are already taken. Some registry-reserved names may also be unavailable, but there are no special eligibility limits.
At Hostinger, a .dance domain costs ₱659 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱1,899/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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