Reach Polish customers with a .com-pl domain
₱949/yr₱239/1st yearFor first year
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About the .com-pl domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .com-pl domain
What is a .com.pl domain?
.com.pl is a functional second-level domain under Poland’s .pl ccTLD, originally meant for commercial use. It’s open for registration with no special eligibility limits and is often used by businesses.
Who is a .com.pl domain for?
A .com.pl domain works well for businesses, online stores, agencies, and freelancers targeting the Polish market. It helps create a local, professional web presence for both new projects and established brands.
Why choose a .com.pl domain?
A .com.pl domain helps make your business identity clear for Polish audiences, supports local trust, and keeps your web address easy to remember. It’s a practical choice for websites, email, and long-term growth.
Domain information for .com.pl
TLD
.com.pl
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.com.pl domain FAQs
What does a .com.pl domain mean?
.com.pl is a domain extension used for commercial sites in Poland. It combines the idea of "com" with Poland's country code, so people often read it as a business-focused Polish web address.
Is a .com.pl domain trusted?
Yes. .com.pl is a valid domain extension with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is part of Poland’s domain space, which adds recognition for local users.
Is a .com.pl a good domain?
Yes, if you want a business name that clearly fits the Polish market. Search engines treat it the same as other domains for SEO, so content, location signals, and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .com.pl domain or .com domain?
Choose .com.pl if your audience is mainly in Poland or you want a name tied to that market. Choose .com if you want the most widely recognized option for a broader, international audience.
Who can register a .com.pl domain?
.com.pl is open to anyone, with no special eligibility requirement. Individuals and businesses can register it, whether they are based in Poland or elsewhere.
Are there restrictions on .com.pl domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, such as allowed characters and length limits, and it cannot use reserved names. The registry may also block names that are already taken or protected.
How much does a .com.pl domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .com.pl domain costs ₱239 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱949/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.