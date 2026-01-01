Connect with Spanish customers with a .com-es domain
₱889/yr₱829/1st yearFor first year
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About the .com-es domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .com-es domain
What is a .com.es domain?
Second-level .es domain for commercial use in Spain; open to individuals and businesses with links to Spain. Managed by Red.es, it suits Spanish-oriented sites, with no prior verification for .com.es.
Who is a .com.es domain for?
A .com.es domain works well for businesses in Spain, local services, e-commerce sites, and bilingual brands that want a clear Spanish market presence. It suits projects focused on trust, reach, and regional relevance.
Why choose a .com.es domain?
A .com.es domain helps visitors quickly recognize a business presence in Spain while keeping your web address clear and easy to remember. It supports consistent use across websites, email, and marketing as your brand grows.
Domain information for .com.es
TLD
.com.es
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.com.es domain FAQs
What does a .com.es domain mean?
A .com.es domain is a third-level domain under Spain’s .es country code. It’s commonly used by businesses and commercial projects connected to Spain.
Is a .com.es domain trusted?
Yes. It is a valid domain extension under Spain’s .es namespace and works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust also depends on the website and who runs it.
Is a .com.es a good domain?
Yes, if you want a domain that signals a commercial presence in Spain. Search engines treat it equally for SEO, so relevance, content, and links matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .com.es domain or .com domain?
Choose .com.es if your audience is in Spain and you want a local, business-focused name. Choose .com if you want broader global reach or if the .com.es name you want is not available.
Who can register a .com.es domain?
Anyone can register a .com.es domain. There is no residency or local company requirement for this extension.
Are there restrictions on .com.es domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and it must fit within the .es registry’s naming policies. Reserved or invalid names cannot be registered.
How much does a .com.es domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .com.es domain costs ₱829 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱889/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.