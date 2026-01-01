Be the first brand bargain hunters find with a .cheap domain
₱2,489/yr₱359/1st yearFor first year
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About the .cheap domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .cheap domain
What is a .cheap domain?
.generic gTLD for commercial use, .cheap suggests bargains or discount-focused sites. It has no special eligibility rules, so anyone can register it for retail, deals, or comparison sites.
Who is a .cheap domain for?
A .cheap domain works well for bargain retailers, deal sites, travel offers, discount services, and budget-focused projects that want to highlight low prices fast. It suits both small shops and growing businesses.
Why choose a .cheap domain?
A .cheap domain helps make your offer clear at a glance, which can improve recognition and reduce confusion across search, email, and marketing. It’s a practical choice for keeping your web address simple and memorable as you grow.
Domain information for .cheap
TLD
.cheap
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₱11.23
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.cheap domain FAQs
What does a .cheap domain mean?
A .cheap domain is a generic top-level domain that suggests low cost or value. It’s commonly used for discount offers, budget products, and price-focused projects.
Is a .cheap domain trusted?
Yes. .cheap is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust still depends on the website and how it’s used.
Is a .cheap a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about discounts, affordable products, or savings. Search engines treat .cheap the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .cheap domain or .com domain?
Choose .cheap if you want a name that matches a low-price offer or if your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience.
Who can register a .cheap domain?
Anyone can register a .cheap domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without residency or category limits.
Are there restrictions on .cheap domains?
There are no special use restrictions for .cheap domains. Standard domain rules still apply, so the name must use allowed characters and cannot be a reserved registry name.
How much does a .cheap domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .cheap domain costs ₱359 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱2,489/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.