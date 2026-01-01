Build the go-to bingo destination with a .bingo domain
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About the .bingo domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .bingo domain
What is a .bingo domain?
.bingo is a generic top-level domain created for bingo-related sites and broader playful or community uses. It has no known public eligibility restrictions, but it’s less common than standard extensions.
Who is a .bingo domain for?
A .bingo domain works well for game hosts, entertainment brands, event organizers, and community groups running bingo nights or promotions. It helps create a clear, memorable web address for playful, event-focused projects.
Why choose a .bingo domain?
A .bingo domain helps visitors understand your site quickly and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It can support consistent use across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .bingo
TLD
.bingo
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₱11.23
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.bingo domain FAQs
What does a .bingo domain mean?
.bingo is a generic domain extension that can signal games, events, prizes, or a playful brand identity. Today it is often used for sites tied to bingo, entertainment, or memorable campaigns.
Is a .bingo domain trusted?
Yes. It is a valid top-level domain and works like other domains in browsers, email, and search. Like any extension, trust also depends on the website and who operates it.
Is a .bingo a good domain?
Yes, if your name, brand, or content connects to bingo, games, or a fun theme. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .bingo domain or .com domain?
Choose .bingo if you want a specific, themed address that matches your audience or project. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option and broader recognition for general use.
Who can register a .bingo domain?
Anyone can register a .bingo domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without a local or industry-based eligibility rule.
Are there restrictions on .bingo domains?
Yes. Like most domains, a .bingo name must use allowed characters and cannot be a reserved or already registered name. The registry may also block some technical or protected terms.
How much does a .bingo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .bingo domain costs ₱539 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱3,679/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.