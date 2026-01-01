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Health and beauty app templates

Whether you want to track your own fitness or launch a paid wellness tool for your community, start with customizable templates – and bring your ideas to life faster.
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BMI calculator (modern)

BMI calculator (modern)

Habit tracker

Habit tracker

Meal planner

Meal planner

Menu generator (clean)

Menu generator (clean)

Mood tracker

Mood tracker

Workout planner

Workout planner

Workouts generator

Workouts generator

Hostinger templates FAQs

Health and beauty app templates are pre-built web app layouts designed for building tools that help people track, improve, and manage their physical and mental wellbeing – from fitness trackers and meal planners to mental health journals and BMI calculators. They provide a starting structure that can be fully customized to meet your needs, so you can create your own health and beauty tools without coding or technical setup.

Health and beauty app templates can be used to build fitness trackers, calorie counters, meal planners, workout generators, mental health journals, sleep trackers, meditation guides, and more. They are suitable for personal use as well as for building and offering wellness tools to your clients or audience.

No coding skills are required. With Hostinger AI Builder, you can customize templates simply by describing the changes you want. The AI will generate and update your web app based on your prompts.

You can create a working web app in minutes and refine it in hours depending on how much customization you want. The template provides the initial structure, while AI helps generate features and adjust the interface.

Yes. Health and beauty tools are in high demand among people looking to improve their lifestyle. Use them for your own health tracking and stop paying for expensive wellness apps – or take it further and offer your app as a paid service to your clients and add a new revenue stream to your business.

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