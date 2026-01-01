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Fitness and sport app templates

Whether you want to track your own training or launch a coaching app for your clients, start with customizable templates – and create exactly what you need, faster.
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Personal training app

Personal training app

Personal training app (yoga)

Personal training app (yoga)

Hostinger templates FAQs

Fitness and sport app templates are pre-built web app layouts designed for building tools that help people train, track progress, and achieve their fitness goals – from workout planners and activity trackers to coaching tools and nutrition guides. They provide a starting structure that can be fully customized to meet your needs, so you can create your own fitness and sport tools without coding or technical setup.

Fitness and sport app templates can be used to build workout planners, activity trackers, training log tools, coaching apps, nutrition guides, personal record trackers, sports team managers, and more. They are suitable for personal training use as well as for building and offering fitness tools to your clients or audience.

No coding skills are required. With Hostinger AI Builder, you can customize templates simply by describing the changes you want. The AI will generate and update your web app based on your prompts.

You can create a working web app in minutes and refine it in hours depending on how much customization you want. The template provides the initial structure, while AI helps generate features and adjust the interface.

Yes. Fitness tools are in high demand among people looking to improve their performance and reach their goals. Use them for your own training and stop paying for expensive fitness apps – or take it further and offer your coaching app as a paid service to your clients and monetize your fitness expertise.

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