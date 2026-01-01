All templatesWebsitesAppsNewsletters

Generator app templates

Whether you need a generator for your own brand or want to build and sell useful tools to your audience, start with customizable templates – and monetize your niche.
Productivity
Financial
AI & creative tools
Generators
Calculators & converters
More
All templates
Baby name generator

Baby name generator

Business name generator

Business name generator

Quiz maker (modern)

Quiz maker (modern)

Resume builder

Resume builder

Hostinger templates FAQs

Generator app templates are pre-built web app layouts designed for building tools that produce content, ideas, or outputs based on user input – from name generators and bio writers to idea tools and content creators. They provide a starting structure that can be customized and powered by AI Builder built-in AI – no third-party accounts or technical setup required – to create your own generator tools.

Generator app templates can be used to build name generators, bio writers, idea validators, product description generators, cover letter tools, recipe suggesters, and much more. They are suitable for personal projects as well as for building and offering generator tools to your audience or clients.

No coding skills are required. With Hostinger AI Builder, you can customize templates simply by describing the changes you want. The AI will generate and update your web app based on your prompts.

You can create a working web app in minutes and refine it in hours depending on how much customization you want. The template provides the initial structure, while AI helps generate features and adjust the interface.

Yes. Generator tools are particularly well suited for monetization – niche generators attract highly targeted audiences who return repeatedly. Once your app is live, you can charge for access, connect Google AdSense, or embed it into an existing business as an additional revenue stream.

Can’t find the template you need?

Create with AI Builder
Build fully functional websites and apps by simply chatting with AI.

Like what you see?

There’s plenty more to discover. Browse our full library of Hostinger templates.
Explore all templates
Like what you see?

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.