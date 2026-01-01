Deploy Shoutrrr in one click installation.
Open-source self-hosted social media scheduler for X, Bluesky, and LinkedIn â€” write once and publish everywhere.
Choose a VPS plan for Shoutrrr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Shoutrrr
Shoutrrr is an open-source social media scheduling tool built as a self-hosted alternative to Buffer, Typefully, and Hootsuite. It lets you compose a post once and queue it across X (Twitter), Bluesky, and LinkedIn from a single dashboard, with per-network character limit handling, OAuth-based account connections, and a built-in worker that publishes posts on schedule in the background.
Self-hosting Shoutrrr on your VPS keeps drafts, scheduled queues, and connected social accounts inside your own infrastructure â€” no per-seat pricing, no post quotas, and no third-party access to your content strategy. The default SQLite configuration runs in a single container, while persistent volumes ensure uploads and data survive redeploys.
Key features of Shoutrrr
Multi-network publishing
Compose a post once and publish it to X, Bluesky, and LinkedIn simultaneously with per-platform character limits and preview rendering.
Background scheduler
Built-in queue worker and cron scheduler publish your posts at the planned time without keeping a browser tab open.
OAuth account linking
Connect X and LinkedIn via OAuth 2.0 and Bluesky via app password â€” credentials and tokens stay inside your own deployment.
SQLite by default
Ships in a single container with SQLite for storage â€” no external database or cache to manage, with optional Postgres and Redis upgrades.
Engagement metrics
Built-in metrics capture post performance over time so you can compare networks and refine strategy without external analytics tools.
Why run Shoutrrr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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