Launch your online store the easy way
Create your store just by chatting with AI and easily manage products, orders, payments and more with a built-in online store integration.
Effortless store management
Wide range of product types
Easily start selling physical and digital products, gift cards, and accepting donations.
Quickly create products using AI
Just upload images of your products, and AI will automatically create product descriptions for you. You can always edit them as you like.
100+ secure payment options
The integration supports 100+ secure payment methods. Payment method availability depends on your store's country, currency, and where your customers are based.
Configure shipping, taxes, and discounts
Maximize your store's earning potential by setting up shipping rates, tax rules, and custom discounts with just a few clicks.
Track inventory and handle orders
Stay informed with real-time inventory tracking and clear order management from purchase to delivery.