Deploy Cronicle in one click installation.
Multi-server task scheduler and job runner with a visual web interface for managing recurring automation.
בחרו תוכנית VPS עבור Cronicle
בכל תוכנית יש את כל מה שאתם צריכים ויותר
מה אפשר לבנות עם Cronicle
Cronicle is a powerful, multi-server task scheduler that brings the reliability of cron to a modern, visual management interface. It allows you to schedule scripts, commands, and programs on a recurring basis, with full visibility into execution history, real-time logs, and task dependencies. Unlike raw cron jobs, Cronicle provides a centralized interface for managing automation across your entire infrastructure.
The platform supports distributed execution across multiple servers, automatic load balancing, and retry mechanisms for failed jobs. Self-hosting Cronicle on your VPS ensures scheduled tasks run on dedicated resources with guaranteed execution timing, full root-level access for system integrations, and complete ownership of your automation configuration and logs.
פיצ'רים עיקריים של Cronicle
Multi-Server Distribution
Distribute task execution across multiple servers with automatic load balancing and failover for reliable automation at scale.
Visual Job Management
Web-based interface with calendar and timeline views makes it easy to schedule, monitor, and manage all recurring tasks from one place.
Task Dependencies
Define complex workflows where tasks trigger other tasks in sequence, enabling multi-step automation pipelines with conditional execution.
Comprehensive Logging
Captures real-time output and full execution history for every job, making it easy to audit runs and diagnose failures.
Plugin System
Extend Cronicle with plugins to integrate external services, add custom executors, and support specialized automation scenarios.
למה להריץ את Cronicle על Hostinger
השיקו בלחיצה אחת
הפעילו את היישום שלכם באופן מיידי עם התקנה מוגדרת מראש. ללא התקנה ידנית או שלבי התקנה מורכבים.
אבטחה שניתן לסמוך עליה
הגנו על היישומים שלכם בעזרת חומת אש מובנית, הגנת DDoS וניטור רצוף.
מנהל Docker מובנה
הריצו ונהלו מספר קונטיינרי Docker ממקום אחד. פרסו, עדכנו ונטרו את הפרויקטים שלכם בקלות.
השיקו בלחיצה אחת
הפעילו את היישום שלכם באופן מיידי עם התקנה מוגדרת מראש. ללא התקנה ידנית או שלבי התקנה מורכבים.
אבטחה שניתן לסמוך עליה
הגנו על היישומים שלכם בעזרת חומת אש מובנית, הגנת DDoS וניטור רצוף.
מנהל Docker מובנה
הריצו ונהלו מספר קונטיינרי Docker ממקום אחד. פרסו, עדכנו ונטרו את הפרויקטים שלכם בקלות.
אחסון VPS של Docker שאפשר לסמוך עליו
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