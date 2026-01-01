עד 69% הנחה עבור Cronicle

Deploy Cronicle in one click installation.

Multi-server task scheduler and job runner with a visual web interface for managing recurring automation.

השיקו את האפליקציה שלכם באופן מיידי
גיבויים שבועיים אוטומטיים בחינם
VPS בניהול AI
24.99  ₪ /חודש
בחרו תוכנית
החזר-כספי מובטח למשך 30-יום
Deploy Cronicle in one click installation.

בחרו תוכנית VPS עבור Cronicle

66% הנחה
KVM 1
72.99  ₪
24.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
קבלו 24 חודשים עבור 599.76₪ (מחיר רגיל 1,751.76₪). מתחדש ב-44.99₪/חודש.
1 ליבת vCPU
GB 4 של RAM
50 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
4 TB רוחב פס
הפופולרי ביותר
63% הנחה
KVM 2
90.99  ₪
33.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
קבלו 24 חודשים עבור 815.76₪ (מחיר רגיל 2,183.76₪). מתחדש ב-55.99₪/חודש.
2 ליבות vCPU
GB 8 של RAM
100 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
8 TB רוחב פס
69% הנחה
KVM 4
159.99  ₪
48.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
קבלו 24 חודשים עבור 1,175.76₪ (מחיר רגיל 3,839.76₪). מתחדש ב-107.99₪/חודש.
4 ליבות vCPU
GB 16 של RAM
200 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
16 TB רוחב פס
65% הנחה
KVM 8
273.99  ₪
96.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
קבלו 24 חודשים עבור 2,327.76₪ (מחיר רגיל 6,575.76₪). מתחדש ב-184.99₪/חודש.
8 ליבות vCPU
GB 32 של RAM
400 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
32 TB רוחב פס
66% הנחה
KVM 1
72.99  ₪
24.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
קבלו 24 חודשים עבור 599.76₪ (מחיר רגיל 1,751.76₪). מתחדש ב-44.99₪/חודש.
1 ליבת vCPU
GB 4 של RAM
50 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
4 TB רוחב פס
הפופולרי ביותר
63% הנחה
KVM 2
90.99  ₪
33.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
קבלו 24 חודשים עבור 815.76₪ (מחיר רגיל 2,183.76₪). מתחדש ב-55.99₪/חודש.
2 ליבות vCPU
GB 8 של RAM
100 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
8 TB רוחב פס
69% הנחה
KVM 4
159.99  ₪
48.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
קבלו 24 חודשים עבור 1,175.76₪ (מחיר רגיל 3,839.76₪). מתחדש ב-107.99₪/חודש.
4 ליבות vCPU
GB 16 של RAM
200 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
16 TB רוחב פס
65% הנחה
KVM 8
273.99  ₪
96.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
קבלו 24 חודשים עבור 2,327.76₪ (מחיר רגיל 6,575.76₪). מתחדש ב-184.99₪/חודש.
8 ליבות vCPU
GB 32 של RAM
400 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
32 TB רוחב פס

בכל תוכנית יש את כל מה שאתם צריכים ויותר

מנהל Docker
גישה מהירה ליומני קונטיינרים
עדכונים בלחיצה בודדת
מעבדי AMD EPYC
אחסון NVMe SSD
מהירות רשת של 1 Gbps
ממשק API ציבורי
מרכזי נתונים ברחבי העולם
דומיין חינם לשנה אחת
מנהל Docker
גישה מהירה ליומני קונטיינרים
עדכונים בלחיצה בודדת
מעבדי AMD EPYC
אחסון NVMe SSD
מהירות רשת של 1 Gbps
ממשק API ציבורי
מרכזי נתונים ברחבי העולם
דומיין חינם לשנה אחת

כל התוכניות משולמות מראש. התעריף החודשי משקף את מחיר התוכנית הכולל חלקי מספר החודשים בתוכנית שלכם.

מה אפשר לבנות עם Cronicle

Cronicle is a powerful, multi-server task scheduler that brings the reliability of cron to a modern, visual management interface. It allows you to schedule scripts, commands, and programs on a recurring basis, with full visibility into execution history, real-time logs, and task dependencies. Unlike raw cron jobs, Cronicle provides a centralized interface for managing automation across your entire infrastructure.

The platform supports distributed execution across multiple servers, automatic load balancing, and retry mechanisms for failed jobs. Self-hosting Cronicle on your VPS ensures scheduled tasks run on dedicated resources with guaranteed execution timing, full root-level access for system integrations, and complete ownership of your automation configuration and logs.

התחילו
מה אפשר לבנות עם {name}

פיצ'רים עיקריים של Cronicle

Multi-Server Distribution

Distribute task execution across multiple servers with automatic load balancing and failover for reliable automation at scale.

Visual Job Management

Web-based interface with calendar and timeline views makes it easy to schedule, monitor, and manage all recurring tasks from one place.

Task Dependencies

Define complex workflows where tasks trigger other tasks in sequence, enabling multi-step automation pipelines with conditional execution.

Comprehensive Logging

Captures real-time output and full execution history for every job, making it easy to audit runs and diagnose failures.

Plugin System

Extend Cronicle with plugins to integrate external services, add custom executors, and support specialized automation scenarios.

למה להריץ את Cronicle על Hostinger

השיקו בלחיצה אחת

הפעילו את היישום שלכם באופן מיידי עם התקנה מוגדרת מראש. ללא התקנה ידנית או שלבי התקנה מורכבים.

השיקו בלחיצה אחת

אבטחה שניתן לסמוך עליה

הגנו על היישומים שלכם בעזרת חומת אש מובנית, הגנת DDoS וניטור רצוף.

אבטחה שניתן לסמוך עליה

מנהל Docker מובנה

הריצו ונהלו מספר קונטיינרי Docker ממקום אחד. פרסו, עדכנו ונטרו את הפרויקטים שלכם בקלות.

מנהל Docker מובנה

השיקו בלחיצה אחת

הפעילו את היישום שלכם באופן מיידי עם התקנה מוגדרת מראש. ללא התקנה ידנית או שלבי התקנה מורכבים.

השיקו בלחיצה אחת

אבטחה שניתן לסמוך עליה

הגנו על היישומים שלכם בעזרת חומת אש מובנית, הגנת DDoS וניטור רצוף.

אבטחה שניתן לסמוך עליה

מנהל Docker מובנה

הריצו ונהלו מספר קונטיינרי Docker ממקום אחד. פרסו, עדכנו ונטרו את הפרויקטים שלכם בקלות.

מנהל Docker מובנה

מיקום שרת מומלץ:

בודק...

השקה מקומית. צמיחה גלובלית

בחרו מיקום שרת קרוב לקהל שלכם כדי להגביר את מהירויות הטעינה. יש לנו מרכזי נתונים ברחבי צפון אמריקה, אירופה, אסיה ודרום אמריקה.
התחילו
השקה מקומית. צמיחה גלובלית

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