Deploy Akaunting in one click installation.
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers with double-entry bookkeeping and invoicing.
בחרו תוכנית VPS עבור Akaunting
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מה אפשר לבנות עם Akaunting
Akaunting is an open-source accounting platform built for small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who need professional financial management without paying monthly per-user fees. Built on Laravel and released under the GPL-3.0 license, it provides double-entry bookkeeping, multi-currency support, and comprehensive financial reporting in a modern web interface accessible to non-accountants.
Self-hosting Akaunting means your revenue figures, expense records, customer data, and bank account details stay on your own infrastructure—never shared with a commercial accounting cloud. The platform supports multiple companies and users with role-based access controls, making it suitable for teams and accounting firms managing several clients. A marketplace of extensions lets you add payment gateway integrations, payroll, and other modules as your business needs evolve.
פיצ'רים עיקריים של Akaunting
Professional invoicing
Create customizable invoices with your branding, send them directly from the platform, and set up recurring invoices to automate regular billing for retainer clients.
Double-entry bookkeeping
Full double-entry accounting with a chart of accounts ensures accurate financial records that meet professional standards and simplify year-end tax preparation.
Multi-currency support
Invoice international clients in their local currency and record expenses in multiple currencies, with automatic exchange rate updates keeping your books accurate.
Bank reconciliation
Import bank transactions and match them against recorded entries to keep your cash flow accurate and catch discrepancies before they become problems.
Financial reporting
Built-in profit and loss, balance sheet, cash flow, and tax summary reports give you the financial visibility needed to make informed business decisions.
למה להריץ את Akaunting על Hostinger
השיקו בלחיצה אחת
הפעילו את היישום שלכם באופן מיידי עם התקנה מוגדרת מראש. ללא התקנה ידנית או שלבי התקנה מורכבים.
אבטחה שניתן לסמוך עליה
הגנו על היישומים שלכם בעזרת חומת אש מובנית, הגנת DDoS וניטור רצוף.
מנהל Docker מובנה
הריצו ונהלו מספר קונטיינרי Docker ממקום אחד. פרסו, עדכנו ונטרו את הפרויקטים שלכם בקלות.
השיקו בלחיצה אחת
הפעילו את היישום שלכם באופן מיידי עם התקנה מוגדרת מראש. ללא התקנה ידנית או שלבי התקנה מורכבים.
אבטחה שניתן לסמוך עליה
הגנו על היישומים שלכם בעזרת חומת אש מובנית, הגנת DDoS וניטור רצוף.
מנהל Docker מובנה
הריצו ונהלו מספר קונטיינרי Docker ממקום אחד. פרסו, עדכנו ונטרו את הפרויקטים שלכם בקלות.
אחסון VPS של Docker שאפשר לסמוך עליו
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