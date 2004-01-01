Up to 69% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Ilmaiset automaattiset varmuuskopiot
Haittaohjelmaskanneri
AI-avustaja
5,49  € /kk
30 päivän tyytyväisyystakuu
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

69 % alennus
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /kk
Uusitaan hintaan 11,99 €/kk 2 vuoden ajaksi. Peruuta milloin tahansa.
1 vCPU-ydin
4 Gt RAM
50 Gt NVMe-levytilaa
4 Tt siirtonopeus
Suosituin
64 % alennus
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /kk
Uusitaan hintaan 14,99 €/kk 2 vuoden ajaksi. Peruuta milloin tahansa.
2 vCPU-ydintä
8 Gt RAM
100 Gt NVMe-levytilaa
8 Tt siirtonopeus
69 % alennus
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /kk
Uusitaan hintaan 27,99 €/kk 2 vuoden ajaksi. Peruuta milloin tahansa.
4 vCPU-ydintä
16 Gt RAM
200 Gt NVMe-levytilaa
16 Tt siirtonopeus
66 % alennus
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /kk
Uusitaan hintaan 49,99 €/kk 2 vuoden ajaksi. Peruuta milloin tahansa.
8 vCPU-ydintä
32 Gt RAM
400 Gt NVMe-levytilaa
32 Tt siirtonopeus
69 % alennus
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /kk
Uusitaan hintaan 11,99 €/kk 2 vuoden ajaksi. Peruuta milloin tahansa.
1 vCPU-ydin
4 Gt RAM
50 Gt NVMe-levytilaa
4 Tt siirtonopeus
Suosituin
64 % alennus
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /kk
Uusitaan hintaan 14,99 €/kk 2 vuoden ajaksi. Peruuta milloin tahansa.
2 vCPU-ydintä
8 Gt RAM
100 Gt NVMe-levytilaa
8 Tt siirtonopeus
69 % alennus
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /kk
Uusitaan hintaan 27,99 €/kk 2 vuoden ajaksi. Peruuta milloin tahansa.
4 vCPU-ydintä
16 Gt RAM
200 Gt NVMe-levytilaa
16 Tt siirtonopeus
66 % alennus
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /kk
Uusitaan hintaan 49,99 €/kk 2 vuoden ajaksi. Peruuta milloin tahansa.
8 vCPU-ydintä
32 Gt RAM
400 Gt NVMe-levytilaa
32 Tt siirtonopeus

Jokainen paketti sisältää kaiken tarvitsemasi ja paljon muuta

AMD EPYC -prosessorit
NVMe SSD -tallennustila
Maailmanlaajuiset palvelinkeskukset
Ilmaiset viikoittaiset varmuuskopiot
Palomuurin hallinta
1 Gbps:n verkon nopeus
Julkinen API
MCP:n tarjoama AI-avustaja
Ilmainen domain vuodeksi
AMD EPYC -prosessorit
NVMe SSD -tallennustila
Maailmanlaajuiset palvelinkeskukset
Ilmaiset viikoittaiset varmuuskopiot
Palomuurin hallinta
1 Gbps:n verkon nopeus
Julkinen API
MCP:n tarjoama AI-avustaja
Ilmainen domain vuodeksi

Kaikki paketit maksetaan etukäteen. Kuukausihinta on kokonaispaketin hinta jaettuna paketin kuukausien määrällä.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Suositeltu palvelinsijainti:

Tarkistetaan...

Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Olen todella tyytyväinen Hostingerin virtuaalipalvelimeen! Heidän käyttöaikansa on jatkuvasti huippuluokkaa, mikä pitää sivustoni toiminnassa sujuvasti. Aina kun olen tarvinnut apua, heidän tekninen tukitiiminsä on ollut nopea, asiantunteva ja aidosti avulias.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Kaikki sujuu sujuvasti Hostingerin, AI-chatbotin sekä ihmisasiakaspalvelijachatin kanssa, mikäli AI ei osaa ratkaista kysymystäni. VPS toimii moitteettomasti. Kiitos kehitystiimille ja kaikille muille asianosaisille. Jatkakaa samaan malliin 🚀

Noel
Noel

Vihdoinkin virtuaalipalvelinyritys, joka osaa asiansa! Hyvä hinta-laatusuhde. Erinomainen portaali, joka kunnioittaa käyttäjiensä aikaa. Saumattomat varmuuskopiot. Hyvä tuki. Luotettava. Tuntuu erittäin vankalta.

Omkar
Omkar

Otin yhteyttä Hostingerin tukeen menetettyäni pääsyn itse ylläpidettyyn n8n-instanssiini ja olen todella vaikuttunut. Kodee ja tukitiimin Mohammad olivat uskomattoman kärsivällisiä ja perusteellisia.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Suuret kiitokset Carlalle avustasi N8N-päivityksessä Hostinger VPS:lläni. Ammattitaitoista ja asiantuntevaa. Kiitos vielä kerran Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS on erinomainen. Se toimii aina. Se on aina nopea ja vakaa eikä koskaan kaadu.

Martin K
Martin K

Yritys on loistava. Olen erittäin tyytyväinen heidän kauttaan käyttämiini palveluihin. Ne eivät ole yhtä kalliita kuin joissain paikoissa, ja heillä on todella hyvät VPS-kokoonpanot ja hinnoittelupaketit.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

30 päivän tyytyväisyystakuu

Kokeile riskittä 30 päivän tyytyväisyystakuumme turvin. Katso yksityiskohdat hyvityskäytännöstämme.

Google
Arvosana:
4.8/5
1,237
arvostelua
HostAdvice
Arvosana:
4.6/5
2,432
arvostelua
WpBeginner
Arvosana:
4.7
874
arvostelua

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

Huolehdimme yksityisyydestäsi

Tämä sivusto käyttää evästeitä, joita käytetään sivuston virheettömän toiminnan varmistamiseksi, tiedon saamiseksi vuorovaikutuksestasi sivuston kanssa sekä markkinointitarkoituksiin. Suostumuksellasi hyväksyt evästeiden tallentamisen laitteellesi mainosten kohdentamiseksi ja personoimiseksi sekä analyysitarkoituksiin tavalla, joka on eritelty evästekäytännössämme.