NixOS VPS hosting

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NixOS also has extensive official documentation (the NixOS manual and Wiki), an active Discourse community forum, and a Matrix chat where you can get help from experienced users and contributors.

A couple of notes: I assumed NixOS lands under Plain OS rather than Applications in the hPanel template dropdown – adjust step 4 if it ships as a panel/app template instead. Also, if you want to reference the current release anywhere, the latest stable is NixOS 25.11 "Xantusia" (released end of November 2025, supported until June 30, 2026), though I'd avoid hardcoding version numbers on an evergreen landing page.