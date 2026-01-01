Productivity app templates
Whether you need an app to better manage your time and workflow or build project management tools for your business, start with customizable productivity app templates.
Productivity app templates FAQs
What is an app template?
An app template is a pre-built application you can customize to quickly create your own tool or service. Hostinger Horizons app templates provide a ready-made structure, features, and design that you can modify by chatting with AI – no coding required. You can use them as a starting point to build dashboards, internal tools, booking systems, financial apps, productivity tools, and other web applications.
Do I need coding skills to use app templates?
You don’t need coding experience to build a web app. No-code AI tools like Hostinger Horizons let you describe your idea in your own words and generate a working web app instantly.
Pre-built Horizons templates can serve as both inspiration and a starting point for your app. Simply customize them by prompting AI to create a fully functional app – without writing a single line of code.
Learn more in our guide on how to make a web app.
What types of apps can I build with templates?
At the moment, only web application templates are available. You can build a wide range of web apps, including internal tools, dashboards, business apps, booking systems, SaaS products, and interactive applications.
Our pre-designed templates support different goals and industries, such as financial tools, fitness trackers, and time management apps, as well as other business or personal solutions. We’re constantly expanding our library with new designs.
Can I customize an app template?
Hostinger Horizons templates provide a ready-made structure that you can customize to fit your needs. You can change the design, adjust features, add new functionality, or remove elements by simply prompting the AI. This makes it easy to tailor the template to your specific use case – whether you're building a dashboard, internal tool, booking system, or another type of web app.
If you only need to edit text or code, you can do so directly without using message credits.
You can also use Hostinger Horizons to generate new versions of your app or site or make more advanced changes, as long as you have enough message credits. Just describe the changes you'd like to make in a message to the AI web app builder.
How do I test, fix issues, and publish a web app?
Before going live, you can preview and test your web app to make sure everything works as expected. With Hostinger Horizons, you can test your app in a sandbox environment and quickly fix issues by asking AI to make adjustments – no coding or manual debugging required.
Once everything looks right, publish your web app online instantly with one click. Hosting is built in, so there’s no deployment setup to manage.
For more details, explore our web application testing guide.
How fast can I launch an app using a template?
With app templates, you can create and launch a working app in minutes or hours, depending on how much customization you need.
How much does it cost to build an app using a template?
You can start editing templates for free using the included message credits. However, to access more prompts and launch your app online, you’ll need to choose one of the paid plans. Horizons plans are affordable, starting at CA$ 9.79 per month, and allow you to develop and launch apps without a heavy upfront investment.
What if I can’t find a suitable template?
We’re continuously expanding our template library to provide more examples and inspiration. However, the web apps you can create aren’t limited to the templates available in the library.
You can use our AI app builder to bring almost any web app idea to life. It can help you generate a fully functional app or quickly build an MVP. The process is just as simple as editing a pre-made template – start with a prompt and continue refining your app by chatting with AI.