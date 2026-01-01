1-click OpenClaw: Your 24/7 AI assistant

With a VPS, you get full root access and total control over the server — but that also means you're responsible for setup, updates, and security. 1-click OpenClaw removes all of that complexity. We handle the infrastructure, keep your instance on the latest stable version, and add extra layers of security — so you can focus entirely on using your AI assistant, not managing a server. If you're a developer who wants full customization, our VPS OpenClaw plans are a better fit.