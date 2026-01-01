Up to 70% off for Zulip

Deploy Zulip in one click installation.

Open-source team chat platform with organized topic threading, built for focused and asynchronous team communication.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
CAN$9.09/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Zulip in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Zulip

67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.59/mo
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Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
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Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Zulip

Zulip is a powerful open-source team chat platform that organizes every conversation into topics within channels, making it fundamentally different from flat-channel tools. Rather than an undifferentiated stream of messages, each conversation belongs to a named topic â€” allowing team members to catch up selectively, respond asynchronously, and find past decisions without endless scrolling.

Self-hosting Zulip on your own VPS gives your team full control over communication data, message history, and integrations. Zulip supports over 100 integrations with development and productivity tools, and ships native mobile and desktop apps for all major platforms.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Zulip

Topic threading

Every message belongs to a named topic inside a channel, keeping conversations organized and easy to follow even in high-volume teams.

Powerful full-text search

Search across the entire message history, including files and links, to instantly surface any past conversation or decision.

100+ integrations

Native integrations with GitHub, Jira, PagerDuty, Grafana, Sentry, and more bring context directly into your team channels.

Native apps

Mobile apps for iOS and Android, plus desktop apps for Windows, macOS, and Linux, keep your team connected across every device.

Keyboard-driven workflow

Comprehensive keyboard shortcuts and a distraction-free interface let power users navigate and reply to messages entirely without a mouse.

Why run Zulip on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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