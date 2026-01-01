Zulip is a powerful open-source team chat platform that organizes every conversation into topics within channels, making it fundamentally different from flat-channel tools. Rather than an undifferentiated stream of messages, each conversation belongs to a named topic â€” allowing team members to catch up selectively, respond asynchronously, and find past decisions without endless scrolling.

Self-hosting Zulip on your own VPS gives your team full control over communication data, message history, and integrations. Zulip supports over 100 integrations with development and productivity tools, and ships native mobile and desktop apps for all major platforms.