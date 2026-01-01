Deploy Artalk in one-click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted comment system with a Go backend and a 40 KB JavaScript widget that embeds on any website.
Choose a VPS plan for Artalk
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Artalk
Artalk is a self-hosted comment system consisting of a performant Go server and a minimal vanilla JavaScript widget that embeds on any website or blog with a single script tag. Unlike cloud-based comment platforms, Artalk keeps all comments, user data, and moderation history on infrastructure you control — no third-party access, no data harvesting, and no subscription fees.
The backend supports SQLite out of the box with optional migration to MySQL or PostgreSQL as traffic grows. Moderation tools, email notifications, social login, spam filtering, CAPTCHA, and a full admin sidebar are all included. Self-hosting on a VPS means your comment data follows your retention and privacy policies, not a platform's terms of service.
Key features of Artalk
Embed on Any Site
A single 40 KB JavaScript snippet connects any website or static blog to your Artalk instance — no framework dependency or build step required.
Multi-site Management
One Artalk instance manages comments across multiple sites with separate admin accounts, moderation queues, and notification settings per site.
Spam and CAPTCHA
Built-in Akismet, Tencent, and Aliyun spam filtering integrations, plus image, slide, reCAPTCHA, hCaptcha, and Turnstile CAPTCHA options protect comment sections from bots.
Social Login
Commenters authenticate via GitHub, Google, Discord, and 20 other OAuth providers, reducing friction while tying comments to real identities.
Admin Sidebar
A built-in sidebar lets site admins review, approve, pin, and delete comments, manage users, and view page statistics without leaving the comment interface.
Why run Artalk on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.