Baikal is a lightweight, self-hosted CalDAV and CardDAV server built on top of the well-known sabre/dav PHP library. It provides a private home for calendars, events, tasks, and contacts that synchronize to iOS, macOS, Android, Thunderbird, Outlook, and any other client that speaks the standard CalDAV and CardDAV protocols.

Self-hosting Baikal on your own VPS keeps personal and team scheduling data inside your infrastructure instead of a third-party calendar service. The footprint is intentionally small — a single PHP container backed by SQLite or MySQL — so it fits comfortably on a small VPS while still supporting multiple users, shared address books, and granular access control through the built-in admin UI.