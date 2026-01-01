Deploy ZNC in one click installation.
Always-on IRC bouncer that keeps you connected to IRC networks 24/7 and replays missed messages.
Choose a VPS plan for ZNC
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ZNC
ZNC is an advanced IRC bouncer (also called a BNC) that maintains a persistent connection to IRC networks on your behalf. It logs messages while you are offline, replays them when you reconnect, and lets you connect from multiple IRC clients to the same identity simultaneously. After more than 15 years of development, ZNC remains the de facto standard for self-hosted IRC bouncers.
Self-hosting ZNC on a VPS gives you a stable, always-online IRC presence with full backlog history, modular plugins for notifications, logging, and identification, plus a web admin interface for adding networks and configuring channels without touching config files.
Key features of ZNC
Always-on IRC presence
Stays connected to every network you join so you do not miss messages or lose nick registrations during desktop downtime.
Multi-client replay
Connect from desktop, mobile, and web clients simultaneously â€” ZNC replays missed messages and keeps each client in sync.
Modular plugin system
Built-in modules for logging, NickServ authentication, fail2ban, channel cycling, push notifications, and dozens more.
Web admin interface
Manage users, networks, channels, and modules from a browser â€” no need to edit configs manually or use IRC bot commands.
Multi-user support
Per-user accounts with isolated networks and module settings let households or teams share one ZNC instance across distinct IRC identities.
Why run ZNC on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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