Deploy Zen in one click installation.
Minimalist self-hosted note-taking app with markdown support, BM25 full-text search, and offline PWA access.
Choose a VPS plan for Zen
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Zen
Zen is a minimalist self-hosted note-taking application built as a single lightweight Go binary that uses only about 20MB of memory. Notes are stored as markdown in SQLite with BM25 full-text search, tag-based organization, code block syntax highlighting, and keyboard shortcuts for fast navigation.
Self-hosting Zen on a VPS keeps all notes private on your own infrastructure with no cloud sync fees or third-party access. The offline PWA support means notes are accessible even without an internet connection, and the minimal resource footprint allows Zen to run comfortably alongside other services on a small VPS.
Key features of Zen
Markdown notes
Write notes in standard Markdown with code block support, formatting shortcuts, and a clean preview mode.
BM25 full-text search
Find notes instantly using BM25 ranked full-text search that returns the most relevant results first.
Tag organization
Organize notes with tags for flexible categorization without rigid folder hierarchies.
Offline PWA
Install Zen as a Progressive Web App for offline access to your notes without an internet connection.
Minimal resource usage
Built as a single Go binary using ~20MB RAM, Zen runs efficiently on even the smallest VPS alongside other services.
Why run Zen on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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