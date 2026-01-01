Zen is a minimalist self-hosted note-taking application built as a single lightweight Go binary that uses only about 20MB of memory. Notes are stored as markdown in SQLite with BM25 full-text search, tag-based organization, code block syntax highlighting, and keyboard shortcuts for fast navigation.

Self-hosting Zen on a VPS keeps all notes private on your own infrastructure with no cloud sync fees or third-party access. The offline PWA support means notes are accessible even without an internet connection, and the minimal resource footprint allows Zen to run comfortably alongside other services on a small VPS.