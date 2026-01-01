BunkerM packages Eclipse Mosquitto with a full management dashboard into a single container, so you get a production-ready MQTT broker without manually editing config files or installing a separate UI. The bundled web interface handles dynamic security, client and role ACLs, live topic exploration, and message history with replay — all backed by a local SQLite store that captures every published message.

Self-hosting BunkerM on your own VPS keeps device telemetry, ACL rules, and historical messages on infrastructure you control, with unlimited clients and no per-message fees. The image bundles a statistical anomaly detector and a local automation engine for cron-based publishes and condition-based watchers, all running inside the container with no cloud dependency.