Deploy Zammad in one click installation.
Open-source helpdesk and customer support platform that turns email, chat, and social channels into a single ticketing workflow.
Choose a VPS plan for Zammad
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Zammad
Zammad is a fully open-source helpdesk and customer support system that consolidates email, chat, phone, Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram conversations into a single ticket queue. Agents work from one inbox while customers reach you on whichever channel they prefer, and every interaction is logged against a unified customer profile with a complete audit history.
Self-hosting Zammad on your own VPS keeps customer data, conversation transcripts, and SLA metrics under your control without per-agent licensing fees. The platform scales from a one-person support desk to a multi-team operation with custom workflows, knowledge base articles, and time tracking.
Key features of Zammad
Multi-channel inbox
Pull tickets from email, web chat, Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, and phone into one queue so agents never tab between tools.
SLA and escalation
Define response and resolution targets per customer or ticket type, with automatic escalations when deadlines slip.
Knowledge base
Publish public and internal articles with multilingual support to deflect repetitive tickets and onboard new agents faster.
Full-text search
Elasticsearch-backed search across every ticket, article, and customer record returns results in milliseconds even at scale.
Custom workflows
Build trigger-based automations and scheduler jobs that route tickets, send replies, and update fields without writing code.
REST API and webhooks
Integrate Zammad with CRMs, monitoring tools, and chatbots through a comprehensive REST API and outbound webhooks.
Why run Zammad on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
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I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.