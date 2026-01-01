Yucca is a self-hosted network video recorder (NVR) designed to manage IP cameras at any scale, from a few home security cameras to thousands of enterprise streams. It supports RTSP, ONVIF, and common IP camera protocols, providing live viewing, recording, and playback through a web interface and Android app.

Self-hosting Yucca on a VPS keeps all camera footage within your infrastructure with no cloud storage fees or third-party access. Motion detection with email alerts, Prometheus metrics for monitoring, and scalable architecture make it a practical surveillance solution for home security, retail monitoring, and small business environments.