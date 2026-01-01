Deploy Anki Sync Server Enhanced in one click installation.
Self-hosted Anki sync server with multi-user accounts, automated backups, and a built-in web dashboard.
Choose a VPS plan for Anki Sync Server Enhanced
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Anki Sync Server Enhanced
Anki Sync Server Enhanced is a production-ready Docker image that hosts the official Anki sync protocol on your own VPS, letting you sync flashcard decks across desktop, AnkiDroid, and AnkiMobile without depending on AnkiWeb. It is built from the official Anki source and tracks every upstream release automatically.
Self-hosting keeps every card, review history, and media file under your control. Multi-user support, scheduled backups with optional S3 upload, Prometheus metrics, fail2ban, rate limiting, and a status dashboard ship in a single container — no separate database or external services required.
Key features of Anki Sync Server Enhanced
Multi-user sync
Host up to 99 independent learners on one VPS, each with their own credentials and isolated collection storage.
Automated backups
Daily archives of the entire collection with configurable retention and optional S3, MinIO, or Garage upload for offsite copies.
Built-in dashboard
Web interface shows server status, per-user data size, last sync times, backup history, and live logs at a glance.
Prometheus metrics
Exposes sync operations, auth success rates, data volume, and uptime for Grafana dashboards and alerting pipelines.
Hardened security
Fail2ban integration, request rate limiting, and hashed password support protect your endpoint from brute-force attacks.
Why run Anki Sync Server Enhanced on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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