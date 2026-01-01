Whoogle Search is a self-hosted meta-search engine that proxies Google search results while stripping out all advertising, tracking pixels, cookies, AMP links, and IP logging. The results look and behave like Google, but with none of the privacy trade-offs.

Self-hosting Whoogle on a VPS makes it available as the default search engine for your browser or team, with consistent results that respect privacy by default. It supports dark and light themes, bang searches for quick site targeting, Tor and SOCKS proxy routing, and a no-JavaScript mode for maximum compatibility.